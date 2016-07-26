(Adds details on UK market, shares fall)
AMSTERDAM, July 26 Randstad, the
world's No. 2 staffing agency, on Tuesday reported 11 percent
higher core earnings in the second quarter, but its shares fell
more than 5 percent on concerns about stagnating sales in the
United States and Britain.
Underlying earnings before interest, taxation and
amortisation (EBITA) reached about 240 million euros ($264
million) in the latest period, compared with 215 million a year
earlier, roughly in line with market expectations.
Analysts polled for Reuters had expected underlying EBITA of
237 million euros.
Randstad is the second largest staffing company globally by
sales after Switzerland's Adecco and ahead of
ManpowerGroup of the United States.
In North America, Randstad's underlying sales were flat amid
slowing demand for its services, Chief Financial Officer Robert
Jan van de Kraats said in an interview.
In Britain, gross profit was down 2 percent and 'perm fees',
paid when clients permanently hire an employee provided by
Randstad, fell 5 percent year-on-year.
Van de Kraats said the British market was hurt by a slowdown
in hiring in the financial sector and concerns that the
construction market would be hit by the country's decision to
leave the European Union.
Randstad's shares fell 5 percent in morning trading in
Amsterdam and are down 19 percent since the Brexit vote last
month.
Although Randstad only generates roughly 4 percent of
revenue in Britain, there are concerns Brexit could hit economic
growth in Europe and the wider labour market.
($1 = 0.9082 euros)
