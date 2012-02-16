* Q4 underlying EBITA 163 mln euros vs 170 mln in poll
* Sees gradual slowdown in Europe; U.S. market "robust"
* Sees some uncertainty in Asia
* Q4 net loss of 16.5 mln euros due to 125 mln goodwill
charge
(Adds detail)
AMSTERDAM, Feb 16 Dutch staffing firm
Randstad, the world's second-largest, warned of
slowing growth in Europe as the debt crisis hit business,
leading to a goodwill charge and net loss in the fourth quarter.
The staffing sector is generally considered a barometer for
economic health because companies tend to hire temporary staff
at the beginning of an economic recovery when most businesses
are reluctant to add to their permanent headcount.
But the euro zone debt crisis, coupled with government
austerity measures, has hit the economy and employment in some
of Randstad's markets.
"The unstable macroeconomic situation in Europe caused
increased uncertainty amongst clients in the second half of the
year. This was clearly limiting our growth and further recovery
of our business mix, and as a result our profitability,"
Randstad said in a statement.
Economic output in the 17-nation euro zone fell 0.3 percent
in the fourth quarter from the third, the European Union's
statistics office Eurostat said on Wednesday.
In some markets, including Britain and Spain, Randstad said
sales were falling and profitability had not recovered as
expected, leading to a goodwill impairment of 125 million euros
in the fourth quarter and net loss of 16.5 million euros.
In 2010, it made a net profit of 138.5 million euros in the
same period. The average forecast in an analysts poll was for a
net profit of 89 million euros.
Randstad, which ranks after Switzerland's Adecco,
reported fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, and
amortisation (EBITA) and excluding one-offs and integration
costs of 163 million euros, up 1 percent from a year ago.
Analysts had expected underlying EBITA of 170 million euros,
with forecasts in a range of between 166 and 182 million.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)