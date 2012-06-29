AMSTERDAM, June 29 Dutch staffing firm Randstad
, the world's second largest, will cut jobs in Germany
and the Netherlands as demand for temporary workers stagnates
and the euro zone debt crisis hits economic growth, it said on
Friday.
Randstad and its bigger, Swiss-listed rival Adecco
, as well as U.S.-listed Manpower, have already
warned of weak European markets as the region's debt troubles
drag on.
"Where we would normally see the classical recovery pattern
of growth first in the United States, first in the blue collar
sector and then white collar, we don't see that being copied in
Europe. That's because of the European crisis," a Randstad
spokeswoman said.
She declined to say how many jobs Randstad would cut but the
company would take a charge of up to 20 million euros ($25
million) to reorganise its operations in Germany and the
Netherlands by, for instance, merging branches.
The German economy, Europe's largest, has been performing
well compared with other EU countries but growth is expected to
slow next year, while the Dutch economy is expected to continue
to suffer from a continuing decline in consumer spending and
rising unemployment.
Randstad shares were up 1.8 percent on Friday morning, in
line with a broad rebound on stock markets following an
overnight European deal to support Italian and Spanish bonds.