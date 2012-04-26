AMSTERDAM, April 26 Dutch staffing firm
Randstad, the world's second-largest, reported forecast-beating
results on Thursday and said developments in Europe were
uncertain, with little growth in Germany.
Randstad, which ranks after Switzerland's Adecco,
reported first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, and
amortisation (EBITA) and excluding one-offs and integration
costs of 110.4 million euros ($145.6 million), up 2 percent from
a year ago.
Analysts had expected an underlying EBITA of 103 million
euros on average.
($1 = 0.7585 euros)
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)