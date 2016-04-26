* Posts 10 percent rise in Q1 operating profit
* Says could spend up to 500 million euros on acquisitions
(Recasts on Randstad outplacement ambitions)
By Toby Sterling and Anthony Deutsch
AMSTERDAM, April 26 Randstad, the
world's second-largest staffing agency, is looking for
acquisitions and hopes to insulate itself from economic
downturns by expanding services for companies that need to lay
off staff.
The market for so-called outplacement services to help
businesses meet their obligations to laid-off staff in
redundancy programmes is worth about 4 billion euros, Randstad
estimates, and is dominated in the United States by Adecco
and Manpower.
Randstad's CFO told Reuters on Tuesday that the Dutch
company sees expansion of its outplacement business as one way
to boost profit margins to match Switzerland's Adecco, along
with strategic acquisitions in professional staffing sectors.
"They (Adecco) have the benefit of an extensive outplacement
business, which we do not yet have. So that has some impact, but
nevertheless we should aim at getting there," Robert Jan van de
Kraats said after reporting Randstad's 10th straight quarter of
sales growth.
Adecco achieved outplacement revenue of 344 million euros
($389 million) last year and has established a particularly
strong presence in the United States.
Randstad does not release figures for its outplacement
business, but Van de Kraats said it has a significant presence
only in the Benelux countries.
In September it spent $100 million to buy U.S. business
RiseSmart, which uses a digital platform to help departing
employees to find new jobs.
Van de Kraats said that Randstad would be willing to spend
up to 500 million euros more on acquisitions, with outplacement
or professional services such as IT staffing its preferred
targets.
The company earlier reported first-quarter earnings before
interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) up 10 percent to 168.9
million euros, slightly better than the consensus forecast from
analysts polled by Reuters.
Shares in Randstad fell by 1.9 percent, though they have
outperformed Adecco by 20 percent over the past five years,
helped by the company's more consistent revenue growth.
Randstad reported revenue before acquisitions up 5 percent
to 4.7 billion euros, with European sales rising 6 percent on
strength in France and Germany.
Its margins on EBITA have risen from 4.2 percent to 4.5
percent on average over the past year, compared with 5.2 percent
for Adecco.
($1 = 0.8838 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling and Anthony Deutsch; Editing by
David Goodman)