SAN ANTONIO Feb 6 Grammy-winning country
singer Randy Travis was arrested and charged with public
drunkenness on Monday in Sanger, Texas after police found him
sitting in his truck, apparently intoxicated, in front of a
church.
Sanger Police Chief Curtis Amyx said an officer stopped at
the church and noticed the smell of alcohol on Travis and saw an
open bottle of wine. The officer said Travis' speech was
slurred.
Travis was charged with public intoxication and was released
after a couple of hours in jail, Amyx said.
Travis, 52, is a six-time Grammy Award winner, and is one of
the leading stars of country music. He also has been focusing on
gospel music and has won several Dove Awards. As an actor,
Travis has appeared in a number of movies and was a recurring
character in the 1990s TV show "Touched by an Angel."
Travis is a North Carolina native but he owns a ranch in
Grayson County, Texas which is west of Sanger. Amyx said he
didn't know why Travis -- who he described as cooperative -- was
in Sanger, about 50 miles (80 km) outside Dallas.
Public intoxication is punishable by a fine of up to $500.
