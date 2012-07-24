* Q2 adj EPS $0.11 vs est $0.05
* Q2 rev $442 mln vs est $314.9 mln
* Sees Q3 gas output at 618-620 mmcfd
* Sees FY output growth 35 pct
July 24 Gas-focused producer Range Resources
Inc's quarterly profit beat expectations for the eighth
straight time as forward contracts insulated it from low gas
prices.
Range, one of the first and largest acreage holders in the
gas-rich Marcellus Shale area in northeast United States, said
it expects 2012 production growth at 35 percent, the higher end
of its earlier forecast.
The company sees natural gas production of 618 to 620
million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) for the third quarter.
Second-quarter net income rose to $55.7 million, or 34 cents
per share, from $51.3 million, or 28 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 11 cents per share.
Revenue rose 32 percent to $442 million.
Analysts on average expected the company to post a profit of
5 cents per share, on revenue of $314.9 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Natural gas prices fell 46 percent in the April-June
quarter to average $2.4 per million British thermal unit from a
year earlier.
The company, which sold all of its Barnett Shale properties
last year to focus on the Marcellus Shale, earlier this month
said its second-quarter production rose 42 percent.
The Fort Worth, Texas-based company's shares closed at
$60.63 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.