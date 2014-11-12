LONDON Nov 12 Scottish soccer club Rangers
said on Wednesday it had agreed a new marketing deal
with Mike Ashley's Sports Direct, in which the British
sports retailer had given up its naming rights to the team's
Ibrox stadium.
Sports Direct's billionaire founder and owner of Newcastle
United, Ashley, has dominated headlines at the Scottish club in
recent weeks after effectively seizing control via a near 9
percent stake and a funding loan that enabled him to remove
executives and appoint two directors to the board.
The 54-times Scottish soccer champions said on Wednesday it
had now agreed a more "normalised" retail joint marketing
arrangement, in which Sports Direct would continue to have
certain advertising rights, but not stadium naming rights.
Fans of the club had shown much opposition to the possible
proposition of Ibrox being renamed.
Rangers also said on Wednesday that following
lower-than-expected match attendance during the autumn, Ashley
had agreed to extend his 2 million pound loan, announced on Oct.
27, by 1 million pounds. All other terms remained the same, it
said.
The club, which has climbed back from the fourth tier to
within one division of the top flight after collapsing under a
mountain of debt in 2012, said additional working capital would
still be needed before the year end.
