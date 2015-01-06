Jan 6 Rangers International Football Club Plc :

* Rejection of possible offer

* Company is managing its cash resources carefully and will require further funding before end of January

* Directors are in discussions with Rangers' significant stakeholders with a view to arranging finance for club

* Board has invited Sarver to consider participating in a similar discussion alongside other supportive shareholders

* Directors believe proposal does not adequately value a controlling interest in company

* Directors do not intend to hold general meeting which would be necessary to implement proposal