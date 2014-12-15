BRIEF-Vatti sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit up 50 pct to 70 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 50 percent to 70 percent, or to be 71.9 million yuan to 81.5 million yuan
Dec 15 Rangers International Football Club Plc
* Alastair McCoist, manager of first team squad, has resigned
* His service contract dated 28 december 2010, which was subsequently amended, has a 12 month notice period
* Directors will hold discussions with Mr McCoist to seek an amicable solution, expect to make a further announcement before end of week. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 50 percent to 70 percent, or to be 71.9 million yuan to 81.5 million yuan
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to fluctuate by -10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 12.4 million yuan to 17.9 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (13.8 million yuan)