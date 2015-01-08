BRIEF-Delta Plus Group Q1 revenue up at 54.1 million euros
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 54.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 44.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 8 Rangers International Football Club Plc :
* Repayment of shareholder loan
* Repaid short term credit facility provided by Alexander Easdale following receipt by company of consideration from player sale
* Q1 REVENUE OF 1.8 MILLION LIRA ($502,512.56) VERSUS 1.4 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO