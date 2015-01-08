Jan 8 Rangers International Football Club Plc :

* Revised proposal involves investing up to GBP20 million for a majority shareholding by way of a placing of new ordinary shares in rangers at 20 pence per share

* Studying revised proposal which was received last night, and are consulting with major shareholders

* As part of revised proposal GBP6.5 million would be made available to rangers in immediate short-term funding