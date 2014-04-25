April 25 Rangers International Football Club Plc
:
* Business review and strategic plan update
* Announces completion of a comprehensive business review of
club operations
* Review found that Rangers was in a more severe financial
condition
* Review process discovered issues in operating procedures,
commercial contracts and strategy, all of which were more
serious than anticipated.
* Cash position today requires careful monitoring but will
improve with sale of season tickets, improved commercial
relationships, planned injection of further capital and cost
management initiatives identified by review
* Review has identified operational and organisational
changes that need to be made
* Business practices have already been tightened and a
rigorous examination of total spend has addressed outflow of
cash
* Board has determined that over next three years it expects
to raise between £20 million and £30 million to be invested in
club
* Will consider most appropriate source of finance which may
be available to club including equity and other sources
* At the current time, company is not in a position to carry
out a significant equity fundraising
