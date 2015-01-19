Jan 19 Rangers International Football Club Plc

* New oasis requires rangers to call a general meeting of company and to put certain resolutions to shareholders

* Puts forward resolutions for removal of david somers, derek llambias, barry leach and james easdale as directors of company

* Puts forward resolutions for appointment of david king, paul murray and john gilligan as directors of company

* Board intends to seek to have such notice withdrawn in order to avoid cost and disruption of an ad hoc general meeting

* New Oasis holds 11,869,505 Ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company amounting to 14.57% of the voting rights of the Company