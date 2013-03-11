MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf looks set to drop on oil's tumble
DUBAI, June 1 Major stock markets in the Gulf look set to end the week with losses on Thursday after crude oil prices tumbled to a three-week low overnight and global bourses stayed mostly weak.
March 11 * SEC announces charges against ny-based private equity firm ranieri partners
for improperly soliciting investments * SEC says ranieri agrees to pay $375,000 penalty; says ex-senior executive
Donald Phillips, ex-consultant william stephens also agree to settle * SEC accuses defendants of violating securities laws when soliciting more than
$500 million capital commitments for private funds it managed * SEC says phillips to pay $75,000 penalty, stephens to be barred from
securities industry; no defendant admits wrongdoing in agreeing to settle
DUBAI, June 1 Major stock markets in the Gulf look set to end the week with losses on Thursday after crude oil prices tumbled to a three-week low overnight and global bourses stayed mostly weak.
MOSCOW, June 1 Russia's central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said in an interview with CNBC that she saw room to ease monetary policy further but that the pace of easing would depend on economic data.