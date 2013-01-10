LONDON Jan 10 Gambling firm Rank Group Plc
is reviewing its loss-making online sports betting
business Blue Square as it seeks to focus on its casinos brands,
the company said on Thursday.
"The (Blue Square Bet) business operates solely in the
digital channel of the highly competitive sports betting market
where it continues to generate an operating loss," Rank said in
a statement.
Blue Square offers sports betting, casino and slots games
online. It also provides sports betting for 888 and
sponsors minor league soccer.
In its latest trading statement in October, Rank said Blue
Square Bet revenues had risen, but that the advertising campaign
that helped drive this would impact on profitability. It had a
begun a 3.5 million pounds ($5.6 million) upgrade of its sports
products, it said.
Rank, majority-owned by Malaysia's Guoco Group,
runs casino brands Grosvenor and Mecca - which have both
physical and online operations - and is in the process of buying
private equity-owned Gala Coral, which would make it Britain's
biggest casino operator.