Egypt orders Qatari ambassador to leave in 2 days -foreign ministry
CAIRO, June 5 Egypt has given the Qatari ambassador in Cairo 48 hours to leave the country and has recalled its senior representative in Doha, the foreign ministry said on Monday.
LONDON Oct 19 Rank Group PLC : * 4 percent revenue growth for the 15 weeks to 14 October 2012 * For the 15 weeks to 14 October 2012 5 percent growth on a like-for-like basis * Outlook for the UK consumer is expected to remain challenging
COLOMBO, June 5 The Maldives said on Monday it was severing diplomatic ties with Qatar, following a coordinated move by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, who accused the Gulf state of supporting terrorism.