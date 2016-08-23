Aug 23 Casino operator Rank Group Plc
said on Tuesday Britain's decision to leave the European Union
would have little or no direct impact on its performance, days
after it dropped its joint bid to buy bookie William Hill Plc
.
Rank, the operator of Grosvenor casinos and Mecca bingo
hall, said it was mainly a UK-focused business with limited
exposure to non-sterling earnings.
The company, however, said any impact of Brexit could be
driven by lower UK growth rates or loss of consumer confidence
and spending power.
Rank reported a 2 percent fall in operating profit before
exceptional items at 82.4 million pounds ($108.4 million) for
the year ended June 30, hurt by higher digital operating costs
and a weak fourth quarter at its Grosvenor casinos venues.
Rank and online gaming firm 888 Holdings Plc
abandoned their efforts to snap up William Hill via a
cash-and-stock deal to create Britain's largest multi-channel
gambling operator by revenue. But William Hill did not show any
interest in engaging with the consortium and spurned two
takeover proposals.
($1 = 0.7603 pounds)
(Reporting by Rahul B and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru;
Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)