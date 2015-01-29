(Adds details on results, new contract)
Jan 29 British gambling company Rank Group Plc
reported a 29 percent rise in half-year profit, helped
by its Grosvenor casinos business and online operations.
Rank said adjusted pretax profit rose to 35.8 million pounds
($54.2 million) in the first half ended Dec. 31, from 27.7
million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue from continuing operations rose 3 percent to 361.7
million pounds.
Spend per customer visit rose about 5 percent at Rank's
London casinos, helping revenue grow 9 percent during the six
months.
Across the group, spend per customer rose 2.2 percent to
47.19 pounds.
Revenue at Grosvenor casinos, which offers roulette,
blackjack, baccarat and poker, rose 6 percent to 205.6 million
pounds during the period.
Grosvenor casinos is UK's largest multi-channel casino brand
and accounts for about 52 percent of group revenue, according to
the company's 2014 annual report.
Rank said on Thursday it signed an agreement with Bede
Gaming to supply a new core digital platform after reporting a
16 percent jump in first-half digital revenue.
Rank, which is majority owned by Malaysia's Guoco Group
, had 94 Mecca bingo halls and 57 Grosvenor casinos in
Britain by the end of October 2014.
The company also raised its interim dividend to 1.60 pence
from 1.35 pence a year earlier.
($1 = 0.6604 pounds)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)