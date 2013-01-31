BRIEF-Fitch downgrades San Marino to 'BBB-' outlook stable
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
LONDON Jan 31 Bingo hall and casino operator Rank Group said a snowy January in Britain had cost it 3 million pounds ($4.7 million)in revenues after its first half profit dipped 4 percent.
"Allowing for the slow start to the second half we remain confident in our prospects for the remainder of the year and in our longer-term growth strategy," Chief Executive Ian Burke said.
Profit before tax slipped to 31.3 million pounds in the six months to end-December for Rank, majority owned by Malaysia's Guoco.
The company said the decline was because of increased spending on marketing its Blue Square betting business and higher operating costs at its Mecca bingo halls.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the London Borough of Wandsworth's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' with Negative Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The ratings reflect Wandsworth's wealthy socio-economic profile and focused financial management, conservative budgeting, low debt, strong cash position and high reserves in place. However the ratings also r