May 10 British bingo and casino operator Rank
Group Plc's revenue for the first four months of the
year increased on strong performance at its key Grosvenor
Casinos and Rank Interactive businesses.
Rank, which also owns the Mecca Bingo and Top Rank Espana
brands, recorded a 4 percent rise in revenue for the first 18
weeks of 2012. Like-for-like sales increased 5 percent.
Revenue at Grosvenor Casinos grew 8 percent. Customer spend
per visit was up 6 percent, while customer visits rose 2
percent.
Rank Interactive posted a 17 percent increase in revenue,
helped by an improved mobile channel.
Rank, which is 74.5 percent-owned by Malaysia's Guoco Group
Ltd, operates 35 casinos and 103 bingo clubs in
Britain. It serves more than 2.5 million customers every year
according to its website.
Maidenhead-based Rank's shares, which have lost over a fifth
of their value since their interim results on Feb. 9, closed at
113.2 pence on Wednesday.