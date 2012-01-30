* Says terms of acquisition not yet finalised
* Sunday Times reported deal could be worth up to 250 mln
stg
LONDON Jan 30 British bingo and casino
operator Rank confirmed on Monday it is in talks with
private equity-owned Gala Coral over the possible acquisition of
Gala's casino business.
"The terms of any such acquisition have not yet been
finalised and there is no certainty that any transaction will
occur," Rank said in a statement.
A report in the Sunday Times said Rank, which owns the
Grosvenor Casino and Mecca Bingo chains, was in talks to buy the
business for up to 250 million pounds ($392 million).
The deal would see Rank, which is 74 percent owned by
Malaysian-based gambling group Guoco, merge its 35 Grosvenor
Casinos chain with the 24 casinos owned by Gala, making it
Britain's biggest operator.
Shares in Rank closed on Friday at 127 pence, valuing the
business at 496 million pounds.