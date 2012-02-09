* H1 pretax profit 32.5 mln stg vs 30.1 mln
* UK growth offsets weakness in Spain
By Naomi O'Leary
LONDON, Feb 9 British gaming group Rank
reported an increase in pretax profit in the first half
of its fiscal year benefiting from a rise in customer numbers at
its Grosvenor Casinos and Mecca Bingo halls, offsetting weak
trading at its Spanish business.
Rank, which is 74.5 percent owned by Malaysia's Guoco
, said pretax profit rose to 32.5 million pounds ($51.4
million), up from 30.1 million the year before. Revenue rose to
295.9 million pounds from 286.7 million the previous year.
Rank said customer numbers at Mecca Bingo had risen by
50,000 to 770,000 during the period with Grosvenor Casinos
attracting 762,000 customers, a rise of 61,000.
That helped offset a decline in revenue and profit at Top
Rank Espana where trading has been hit by the introduction of a
smoking ban.
Rank, which operates 35 casinos and 103 bingo halls in
Britain, has sought to broaden the appeal of its venues with
more restaurant and bar facilities, after its revenues were hit
by a squeeze on consumer spending and the introduction of
smoking bans in its key markets of Britain and Spain.
"While we remain cautious on the consumer environment, the
strength of the group's financial position along with a
portfolio of well-regarded brands presents a strong platform to
build on," Chairman Ian Burke said in a statement.
Rank said last month it is in talks with private
equity-owned Gala Coral over the possible acquisition of Gala's
casino business.
Shares in Rank were up 0.7 percent to 144 pence at 0830 GMT.