* H1 pretax profit 32.5 mln stg vs 30.1 mln

* UK growth offsets weakness in Spain

By Naomi O'Leary

LONDON, Feb 9 British gaming group Rank reported an increase in pretax profit in the first half of its fiscal year benefiting from a rise in customer numbers at its Grosvenor Casinos and Mecca Bingo halls, offsetting weak trading at its Spanish business.

Rank, which is 74.5 percent owned by Malaysia's Guoco , said pretax profit rose to 32.5 million pounds ($51.4 million), up from 30.1 million the year before. Revenue rose to 295.9 million pounds from 286.7 million the previous year.

Rank said customer numbers at Mecca Bingo had risen by 50,000 to 770,000 during the period with Grosvenor Casinos attracting 762,000 customers, a rise of 61,000.

That helped offset a decline in revenue and profit at Top Rank Espana where trading has been hit by the introduction of a smoking ban.

Rank, which operates 35 casinos and 103 bingo halls in Britain, has sought to broaden the appeal of its venues with more restaurant and bar facilities, after its revenues were hit by a squeeze on consumer spending and the introduction of smoking bans in its key markets of Britain and Spain.

"While we remain cautious on the consumer environment, the strength of the group's financial position along with a portfolio of well-regarded brands presents a strong platform to build on," Chairman Ian Burke said in a statement.

Rank said last month it is in talks with private equity-owned Gala Coral over the possible acquisition of Gala's casino business.

Shares in Rank were up 0.7 percent to 144 pence at 0830 GMT.