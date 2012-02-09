* H1 pretax profit 32.5 mln stg vs 30.1 mln

* UK growth offsets weakness in Spain

* Chairman says venues have attracted younger, female customers

* Chairman declines comment on Gala Coral talks

* Shares up 0.7 percent

By Naomi O'Leary

LONDON, Feb 9 British gaming group Rank reported an 8 percent rise in first-half pretax profit, benefiting from a rise in customers after efforts to lure a wider audience to its Grosvenor Casinos and Mecca Bingo halls with more bars and restaurants.

"We have attracted significantly more customers under 35 and more women," chairman Ian Burke told Reuters on Thursday.

Rank, which operates 35 casinos and 103 bingo halls in Britain, has sought to broaden their appeal after revenue was hit by a squeeze on consumer spending and the introduction of smoking bans in its key markets of Britain and Spain.

The company, 74.5 percent owned by Malaysia's Guoco , said adjusted pretax profit rose to 32.5 million pounds ($51.4 million) in the six months to December, its first half, on revenue up 3 percent to 296 million.

Customer numbers at Mecca Bingo rose 50,000 to 770,000 during the period, with Grosvenor Casinos attracting 762,000 punters, a rise of 61,000.

That helped offset a decline in revenue and profit at Top Rank Espana where trading has been hit by the introduction of a smoking ban.

Burke said the economic outlook in Spain was a greater concern than in Britain. "We are not assuming that Spain will come out of the euro," he said. "The more immediate risk is the state of the Spanish economy. With unemployment at over 20 percent, it faces an even tougher environment than the UK does."

Rank said last month it was in talks with private equity-owned Gala Coral about buying Gala's casino business.

Burke said those talks were still at an early stage.

Rank faces a court case in March to decide whether it should have to pay 31 million pounds of VAT sales tax on amusement machines. In November, the European Court of Justice ruled in the company's favour on a claim it paid too much VAT.

The company has up to 275 million pounds in outstanding VAT claims that could potentially be repaid to the company, Shore Capital analyst Greg Johnson said in a research note.

Peel Hunt analyst Nick Batram, who rates the stock a 'buy', said: "Over the next 12 months the group will either succeed in acquiring Gala Casinos, or indicate its position on repaying excess capital back to shareholders. Either outcome should be positive for the share price".

Rank shares were up 0.7 percent to 142 pence at 0930 GMT.