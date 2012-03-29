March 29 British bingo and casino operator Rank
said it ended talks to buy the casino business of
private-equity owned Gala Coral Group as the terms of the
proposed deal were not beneficial for Rank.
Rank, which operates 35 casinos and 103 bingo halls in
Britain, had said in January that it was in talks with Gala. A
potential deal would have made Rank Britain's biggest casino
operator.
"Rank remains committed to delivering sustainable growth in
shareholder value; the proposed terms of the potential
acquisition did not achieve this objective," Rank's Chief
Executive Ian Burke said in a statement.
Rank, which is 74.5 percent-owned by Malaysia's Guoco
, said it would now concentrate on delivering its
organic growth plans, including the delivery of 12 more G
casinos by 2015.
Maidenhead-based Rank, which owns the Grosvenor Casino and
Mecca Bingo chains, had rejected a takeover offer from Guoco
last year.
The company's shares, which have risen 2 percent since late
January when the company said it was in talks to buy Gala's
casino business, closed at 129.5 cents on Wednesday on the
London Stock Exchange.