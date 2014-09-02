BRIEF-Synchrony Financial Q1 EPS $0.61
* Synchrony financial reports first quarter net earnings of $499 million or $0.61 per diluted share
Sept 2 Rank Progress :
* Said on Monday it reported H1 revenue was 34 million zlotys versus 22.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Said H1 operating loss was 24.9 million zlotys versus profit of 12.4 million zlotys a year ago
* Said H1 net loss was 33.8 million zlotys versus loss of 10.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Southside Bancshares Inc announces financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017