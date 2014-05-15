BRIEF-Zemaitijos decides to distribute company's profit of 2016 and to allocate EUR 0.10 of dividends to one share.
* Says on April 14 it was decided to distribute company's profit of 2016 and to allocate 0.10 euro of dividends to one share.
LONDON May 15 Rank Group Plc
Board anticipates operating profit for full year to 30 June 2014 to be line with management's expectations.
For 45-weeks to May 11, total revenues increased 17 percent, like-for-like revenues were down 4 percent
Revenue for 19 weeks to May 11 grew by 19 percent, like-for-like revenues down 1 percent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Writing by Keith Weir, 44 20 7542 8022)
* Says on April 14 it was decided to distribute company's profit of 2016 and to allocate 0.10 euro of dividends to one share.
April 18 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd