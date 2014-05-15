LONDON May 15 Rank Group Plc

Board anticipates operating profit for full year to 30 June 2014 to be line with management's expectations.

For 45-weeks to May 11, total revenues increased 17 percent, like-for-like revenues were down 4 percent

Revenue for 19 weeks to May 11 grew by 19 percent, like-for-like revenues down 1 percent.