LONDON Oct 17 British gambling company Rank
Group plans to cut costs after warning that a poor
performance from its bingo business would lead to a fall in
operating profit in the six months to the end of December.
Rank, which is majority-owned by Malaysia's Guoco Group
and also operates casinos in Britain, said it would
act after like-for-like revenues fell 7 percent in the 15 weeks
to Oct. 13.
Rank shares fell more than 4 percent to 147.4p in early
trading after the profit warning.
The company expects to make up some lost ground in the
second half of its financial year, which runs to June, as the
cost reductions take effect and it gains additional revenues
from 19 casinos bought in May.
"The board anticipates operating profit for the full year to
be marginally below market expectations," Rank said, adding that
the first half would be "materially below" the 33.4 million
pounds ($53.20 million) for the same period last year.
Rank runs 97 bingo clubs in Britain and said that a summer
heatwave in July had hurt trade; a complaint also made by
Britain's high street bookmakers. Rank added that revenues in
its online bingo business had fallen by 3 percent in the face of
growing competition.
It now has 55 casinos in Britain after buying 19 from Gala
Coral Group in a 179 million pound ($285 million) deal this
year.
The new casinos are performing well and will also benefit
from planned refurbishments, the company added.