HAMBURG, April 25 Pakistani importers have purchased about 101,000 tonnes of rapeseed in recent weeks to be sourced from Canada, European traders said on Friday.

One shipment of about 55,000 tonnes of the oilseeds, also known as canola, was purchased at $589.00 a tonne c&f for shipment in May, traders said.

Another consignment of about 46,000 tonnes was purchased for August shipment from Canada at $574 to $575 a tonne c&f, traders said.

In March, Pakistani importers purchased about 90,000 tonnes of canola to be sourced from Canada.

The Pakistani sunflower harvest is currently underway and covering local needs for oilseed, and rapeseed imports are expected to be needed from July/August, traders said.

Traders said Pakistan was not exporting significant volumes of wheat because of the high prices in the international market and was selling limited volumes to Sri Lanka at about $350 a tonne fob.

One trader said he believed Pakistan might need to import wheat from August/September. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jane Baird)