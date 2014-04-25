(Adds detail from paragraph four)
HAMBURG, April 25 Pakistani importers have
purchased about 101,000 tonnes of rapeseed in recent weeks to be
sourced from Canada, European traders said on Friday.
One shipment of about 55,000 tonnes of the oilseeds, also
known as canola, was purchased at $589.00 a tonne c&f for
shipment in May, traders said.
Another consignment of about 46,000 tonnes was purchased for
August shipment from Canada at $574 to $575 a tonne c&f, traders
said.
In March, Pakistani importers purchased about 90,000 tonnes
of canola to be sourced from Canada.
The Pakistani sunflower harvest is currently underway and
covering local needs for oilseed, and rapeseed imports are
expected to be needed from July/August, traders said.
Traders said Pakistan was not exporting significant volumes
of wheat because of the high prices in the international market
and was selling limited volumes to Sri Lanka at about $350 a
tonne fob.
One trader said he believed Pakistan might need to import
wheat from August/September.
