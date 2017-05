Jan 21 Euronext:

* 26,353 new ordinary shares issued by Raphael Michel will be listed on the market Marche Libre as of Jan. 23

* Reference price of new Raphael Michel shares: 54.72 euros ($64)

* New number of outstanding Raphael Michel shares: 596,003

* Raphael Michel share issue was reserved for dedicated person