BOSTON, April 24 Security software maker Rapid7
said on Thursday that it has hired Nick Percoco, a security
researcher who is well known for his work hacking mobile
devices.
He will serve as vice president of strategic services,
running a newly created consulting team within Rapid7.
Percoco is a "White Hat," or hacker who identifies ways to
attack software and devices, then notifies manufactures so they
can secure them to minimize potential for attacks.
In 2010 he released software for attacking smartphones
running Google Inc's Android operating system in a bid
to raise awareness about the potential for hacking mobile
devices. (reut.rs/1rp6q6A)
Percoco most recently worked briefly as a director in KPMG's
information protection practice. Prior to that, he ran
SpiderLabs at Trustwave, where he conducted research and
investigated breaches.
