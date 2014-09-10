UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
Sept 10 Shenzhen Rapoo Technology
* Says signs strategic agreement with search engine Baidu to provide services on Baidu Inside platform
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/YwsxRP
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far