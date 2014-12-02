BRIEF-USG Tech Solutions says Geeta resigns as CFO
* Says Geeta has resigned from position of CFO of USG Tech Solutions Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 2 Shenzhen Rapoo Technology Co Ltd
* Says four staff at its Beijing-based unit under investigation for alleged intellectual property rights infringement
* Says shares to resume trading on December 3
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FJql7u
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says Geeta has resigned from position of CFO of USG Tech Solutions Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 25 Taiwan Semicondcutor Manufacturing Co Ltd