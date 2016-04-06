BRIEF-Third Point cuts share stake in Facebook, JPMorgan, ups in Alphabet
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.5 million shares in Alcoa Corp
April 6 Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp, which develops drugs that treat orphan diseases, is in discussions with investment banks to hire a financial adviser to explore a potential sale, according to people familiar with the matter.
The move may not lead to a sale, the people said this week, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. Raptor did not respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.5 million shares in Alcoa Corp
* Leon Cooperman reports 6.80 percent passive stake in Ocwen Financial Corp as of May 2 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2qemdx2) Further company coverage: