By Olivia Oran
May 6 The hefty premium Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Inc has agreed to pay to acquire Synageva BioPharma
Corp highlights how the popularity of so-called orphan
drug makers is leading to valuations many investors now deem
frothy.
Alexion shares fell as much as 10 percent on Wednesday on
investor concerns the $8.4 billion cash and stock deal
overvalued Synageva, whose drug for a rare and potentially fatal
condition that causes a build-up of fat in the blood and liver
awaits regulatory approval.
Alexion offered Synageva nearly a 140 percent premium,
versus an average takeover premium of 41 percent for
biotechnology companies so far this year, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Other recent big deals involving orphan drug makers that
focus on rare diseases include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Ltd's $3.5 billion purchase of Auspex Pharmaceuticals
announced in March and Shire Plc's acquisition of NPS
Pharmaceuticals for $5.2 billion in January.
Reuters also reported last week that Pfizer Inc had
made a preliminary offer for rare-disease drug maker Swedish
Orphan Biovitrium AB.
Orphan drug companies are seen as attractive because they
can typically charge higher prices for their drugs, which serve
small patient populations. The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration's approval process for these drugs is also often
quicker - around 10 months versus at least 1 year for non-orphan
drugs. This is because these drugs treat serious or life
threatening diseases when other treatment options may not exist.
"Rare-disease companies are profitable businesses and the
cost to market a product is pretty low, which makes them
attractive targets," said Liisa Bayko, an analyst with JMP
Securities. "The drugs seem to sell themselves to some degree."
In turn, major drug companies such as Pfizer, Celgene Corp
and Novartis AG are investing heavily in
orphan drugs. While rare diseases were historically ignored by
large pharmaceutical companies in favor of those with larger
patient populations such as cardiac disease and diabetes, orphan
made up almost half of the 41 new drugs approved by the FDA last
year.
Sales of orphan drugs are expected to grow at an annual rate
of almost 11 percent per year through 2020, compared with 4
percent for drugs treating larger populations, according to a
recent report from research firm EvaluatePharma.
However, some experts argue that orphan drug companies do
not necessarily make for the best investments, because they are
overvalued by the market and may carry R&D risk.
"When you have large pharmaceutical companies that aren't
already in the orphan sector paying large premiums, it enters
into really risky territory," said Steve Brozak, president of
WBB Securities LLC. "It's going to be problematic for companies
and investors that don't understand all the processes of
manufacturing, development and patient advocacy."
U.S. pharmaceutical merger activity has topped $107.3
billion so far this year, more than double the volume a year
ago.
