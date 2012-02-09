Feb 9 Rare Element Resources
reported a wider quarterly loss on Thursday as the mining
exploration company ramped up drilling at its Bear Lodge project
in the United States and wrote down a rare earth property in
Canada.
The company reported a loss of $10.1 million, or 23 cents
per share, compared with a loss of $2.6 million, or 7 cents a
share in the year-ago period.
The loss included $3.8 million in exploration spending at
the Bear Lodge property, a promising rare earth deposit in
Wyoming. Rare Element plans to release a prefeasibility study on
the project in the first quarter of 2012.
The company also incurred a charge of $900,000 to write down
its Nuiklavik property in Newfoundland and Labrador. Rare
Element bought the property in 2010.
Rare earths, a group of 17 metals that are essential for
technology items like smartphones, are mainly produced in China.
The prices of the individual oxides and metals have soared over
the last few years as China repeatedly clamped down on export
quotas.