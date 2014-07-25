NEW DELHI The new government plans a public listing of steel company Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd IPO-RASH.NS and will sell a 10 percent stake this fiscal year ending March, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Friday.

The government is also planning to sell a 5 percent stake in state-run Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL.NS) this fiscal year to shore up its finances.

