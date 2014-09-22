MUMBAI, Sept 22 India's state-owned steel
producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd has filed draft papers for an
initial public offer of 10 percent of its shares.
The Indian government will sell about 440.1 million equity
shares to the public in the offering, according to a draft
prospectus on the Securities and Exchange Board of India's
website.
The share sale is part of the Indian government's target to
raise a record $10.5 billion in asset sales during the fiscal
year to March 2015 to help plug its budget deficit.
UBS and Deutsche Bank are the lead managers for the issue.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)