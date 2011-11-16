DUBAI Nov 16 Rasmala Investment Bank is
seeking the potential sale of its business and has reached out
to several regional players to gauge interest, two sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Dubai-based Rasmala, which counts Deutsche Bank
among its shareholders, has offices in the United Arab Emirates,
Saudi Arabia, Oman and Egypt and operates in asset management,
corporate finance and institutional brokerage.
Like most regional Gulf investment banks, the firm has
suffered in the aftermath of the global financial crisis and
amid increased competition from foreign banks.
The bank has approached Commercial Bank of Dubai
and Palestine Investment Authority for a potential sale, one of
the sources said, as well as other investment banks in the
region.
Rasmala, with around $900 million in assets, already manages
the proprietary assets of CBD under its asset management
business, its website showed. Earlier this year, the bank
secured a $15 million investment from the Palestine Investment
Fund, the Palestinian Authority's primary vehicle for foreign
investments, for an equity fund.
Rasmala officials were not immediately available for
comment. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity.
"It's going to be a tough sell for sure. Market conditions
are extremely difficult and even small, boutique firms like
Rasmala will find it tough going to find a partner," the source
said.
Earlier this year, a slump in market turnover forced Rasmala
to close its UAE retail brokerage business and to focus on
institutional brokerage and research, asset management and
corporate finance.
Turnover and trading volumes on the Dubai and Abu Dhabi
exchanges have fallen, extending a trend that started as the
global financial crisis struck in 2008.
To add to the woes, foreign banks have eaten into investment
banking business emerging from advising on mergers and
acquisition deals and arranging equity and debt offerings,
leaving most regional banks with very little revenue streams.
Investment banking fees in the Middle East reached $316.6
million in the first three quarters of 2011, a 35 percent
decline from the same period in 2010 when fees reached $483.8
million, according to Thomson Reuters data.
