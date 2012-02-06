MOSCOW Feb 6 Russian coking coal miner
Raspadskaya said on Monday it had completed its offer
to buy back up to 10 percent of its shares at 150 roubles
apiece, 34 percent above the closing share price.
It said 1.01 billion shares had been offered by
shareholders.
The company, part-owned by Roman Abramovich's steelmaker
Evraz, said in November it would buy back 78.08
million shares.
At the time, the offer price was nearly 70 percent above the
company's share price.
Raspadskaya was Russia's largest stand-alone coking coal
producer until a deadly 2010 accident curtailed production.
The shares closed at 111.95 roubles per share in Moscow on
Monday, off 1.1 percent.
($1 = 30.1212 roubles)
(Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Dan Lalor)