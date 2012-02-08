MOSCOW Feb 8 Russian coking coal miner
Raspadskaya has chosen Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs
and VTB Capital to arrange a planned Eurobond issue, a source
close to the deal told Reuters.
"The company needs to refinance an outstanding Eurobond
issue worth $300 million, which is due in May," the source said.
Raspadskaya is following in the footsteps of Russia's top
lender Sberbank and state development bank VEB which
reopened Eurobond deals for local borrowers last week, raising
$2.5 billion in still-tough market conditions.
Raspadskaya said on Monday it had completed its offer to buy
back up to 10 percent of its shares, spending around $400
million.
The firm, part-owned by tycoon Roman Abramovich's steelmaker
Evraz, was Russia's largest stand-alone coking coal
producer until a deadly accident curtailed production in 2010.