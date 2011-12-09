MOSCOW Dec 9 Russian coking coal miner Raspadskaya expects to produce 10.5 million tonnes of coking coal in 2012, company Chief Executive Gennady Kozovoy said on Friday, a significant increase as it returns to growth following a 2010 accident.

"Next year the volume of production is seen at 10.5 million tonnes," he said during a conference call.

The executive added later that in three years Raspadskaya expects to produce 13-15 million tonnes of coking coal.

In October, the company said its 2011 output would be 20 percent below an earlier target of 8.5 million tonnes.

Raspadskaya was Russia's largest coking coal miner until a deadly accident at its main mine in 2010 reduced its output sharply.

Russian steelmaker Evraz, which holds a 40 percent indirect equity stake in the company, said in October it had discontinued talks on the potential sale of its stake.

Production at the main mine, called Raspadskaya, has since been restarted, and the company expects to produce 4.5 million tonnes of coking coal there next year.