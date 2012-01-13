Russia's Putin, Saudi King Salman discuss Qatar crisis - Kremlin
MOSCOW, June 13 Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia's King Salman discussed the Qatar crisis in a phone call on Tuesday, the Kremlin said in a statement.
MOSCOW Jan 13 Russian coking coal miner Raspadskaya said on Friday that it sold 3.74 million tonnes of coking coal concentrate in 2011, 30 percent less than the previous year's 5.35 million tonnes.
Sales recovered in the fourth quarter of the year, when it sold 969,000 tonnes of coking coal concentrate, up from 926,000 tonnes in the third quarter.
Total raw coal production was 6.25 million tonnes for the year, down 13 percent. For the final quarter, production stood at 1.58 million tonnes compared to 1.21 million tonnes in the July-September period.
The company, which was Russia's largest coking coal miner until a deadly 2010 mine accident, said last month it plans to produce 8.5 million tonnes of coal in 2012. (Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
MOSCOW, June 13 Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia's King Salman discussed the Qatar crisis in a phone call on Tuesday, the Kremlin said in a statement.
ADDIS ABABA, June 12 East African leaders said late on Monday they would try and push South Sudan's warring sides to revive collapsed peace efforts and delay elections currently scheduled for August next year to a more realistic date.