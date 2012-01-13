MOSCOW Jan 13 Russian coking coal miner Raspadskaya said on Friday that it sold 3.74 million tonnes of coking coal concentrate in 2011, 30 percent less than the previous year's 5.35 million tonnes.

Sales recovered in the fourth quarter of the year, when it sold 969,000 tonnes of coking coal concentrate, up from 926,000 tonnes in the third quarter.

Total raw coal production was 6.25 million tonnes for the year, down 13 percent. For the final quarter, production stood at 1.58 million tonnes compared to 1.21 million tonnes in the July-September period.

The company, which was Russia's largest coking coal miner until a deadly 2010 mine accident, said last month it plans to produce 8.5 million tonnes of coal in 2012. (Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)