MOSCOW Nov 16 Shares in Russian coking coal producer Raspadskaya soared more than 17 percent in on Wednesday after the company announced it would buy back up to 10 percent of its shares at 150 roubles ($4.89) per share.

"The board of directors believes the current low share price does not reflect the fundamental value of the share capital," said the company, part-owned by Roman Abramovich's steelmaker Evraz.

At 0620 GMT the shares were up 17.3 percent at 107.35 roubles per share. ($1 = 30.671 Russian Roubles) (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by John Bowker)