Guangdong Homa Appliances' controlling shareholder plans to increase stake
* Says its controlling shareholder plans to invest at least 300 million yuan ($43.58 million) to acquire at least 2 percent more stake in the company in the next six months
Oct 13 Rasta Group AB
* Says withdraws proposal to pay extra dividend of 0.13 Swedish crowns per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
