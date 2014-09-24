(Corrects third bullet point to say shareholders, not the company, propose change of martketplace. The company corrected its statement)

Sept 24 Rasta Group AB

* Says calls for extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to be held on Oct. 10

* Says proposes extraordinary dividend

* Says shareholders with about 51% of shares and votes propose change of martketplace for listing of the company's shares