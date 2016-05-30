BRIEF-Orascom Hotels and Development posts Q1 consol profit
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 75.9 million versus loss of EGP 118 million year ago
May 30 Rastar Group :
* Says its unit will set up an culture and entertainment industrial buyout fund with Devin Trust, and jointly establish a co in HK for the fund's operation
* Says the size of the fund is targeted at HK$ 500 million
* Says company will invest HK$ 38 million at first stage
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6jUwpE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* In april, passenger car sales in europe totaled just over 1.23 million units, representing a 6.8% year-over-year decline