BRIEF-Orascom Hotels and Development posts Q1 consol profit
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 75.9 million versus loss of EGP 118 million year ago
May 30 Rastar Group :
* Says it will issue 50.8 million A shares at 14.51 yuan per share and pay cash of 232.4 million yuan to acquire 67.1 percent stake in a Guangzhou-based technology firm
* Says transaction price is 969.5 million yuan
* Says company to raise up to 969.5 million yuan via private placement for three projects development, transaction payment and working capital replenishment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/k0zGkP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* In april, passenger car sales in europe totaled just over 1.23 million units, representing a 6.8% year-over-year decline