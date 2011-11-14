(Adds details about Myanmar's Dawei project)
* Aims to invest 12 bln baht in 2012
* Signs deal to develop coal-fired power plants in Myanmar
* Expects higher net profit in 2011 despite weak Q3
* Shares up slightly, underperform market
By Pisit Changplayngam
BANGKOK, Nov 14 Thailand's Ratchaburi
Electricity Generating Holding Pcl said on Monday it
planned to spend 12 billion baht ($390 million) next year on
continuing investments and new ventures, including power plants
in Myanmar's Dawei project.
The country's largest private power producer signed an
agreement with Italian-Thai Development Pcl to build
coal-fired power plants with a combined capacity of 4,000
megawatts at Dawei in Myanmaer, President Noppol Milinthanggoon
told reporters.
Noppol said Ratchaburi would have a 30 percent stake in the
project, while Italian-Thai will hold the other 70 percent.
In late 2010, Italian-Thai signed an $8 billion contract with
Myanmar for a port and infrastructure project in Dawei in the
Tanintharyi region in Myanmar's south.
Noppol said they would build three small power plants with
combined capacity of 400 megawatts in the first phase.
Construction is expected to begin next year and be completed in
2014, with investment of $2 million per megawatt.
The remaining 3,600 MW would be gradually built in two
phases with three 600-MW power plants each and it needed
investment of $1.5 million per megawatt, Noppol said.
Ratchaburi, like other major Thai utilities, is looking for
growth opportunities abroad to boost capacity and has said power
plants in Laos, Australia and the Philippines were targets.
In August, it said it planned to raise its holding in
Australia's Transfield Services Infrastructure Fund to
68.1 percent by the end of this year.
The utility expected its installed capacity to rise to
5,180 MW by the end of 2011 due to new, 830 megawatt capacity
and the number would rise to 6,660 MW, it said.
Ratchaburi is 45 percent owned by state-run Electricity
Generating Authority of Thailand, the country's sole power
buyer.
On Monday, the company posted a 1.95 percent drop in
third-quarter net profit to 1.23 billion baht. Its nine-month
net profit rose 1.7 percent to 4.32 billion baht.
It expected higher 2011 net profit than last year thanks to
additional power plants but earnings would also depend on power
usage in the fourth quarter after flooding in Thailand, Noppol
said.
At 0900 GMT, EGCO shares were up 0.56 percent, while the
broader index was 1.8 percent higher.
($1 = 30.80 Baht)
(Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)