Senegal detains seven Chinese trawling boats for illegal fishing
DAKAR, June 10 Senegalese authorities have detained seven Chinese trawling vessels for illegally fishing in its waters, the country's navy said on Saturday.
BANGKOK, March 21 Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding Pcl, Thailand's largest private power producer, will make a decision on the fuel type for a power plant in Myanmar's Dawei project in two or three months, a senior executive said on Wednesday.
"We are still going ahead with the Dawei project," Chief Operating Officer Peerawat Pumthong told reporters. "Right now, we are studying which type of investment and fuel would be used for building a power plant there."
Myanmar's government abruptly halted construction of a 4,000 megawatt coal-fired power plant at its multi-billion dollar Dawei Special Industrial Zone following an outcry over its environmental impact. A smaller plant is going ahead.
Separately, Peerawat said the company was studying a plan to build a power plant in Cambodia, expecting to decide on this no later than the third quarter of 2012. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate)
DAKAR, June 10 Senegalese authorities have detained seven Chinese trawling vessels for illegally fishing in its waters, the country's navy said on Saturday.
MOSCOW, June 10 Russia said on Saturday it had told the United States it was unacceptable for Washington to strike pro-government forces in Syria after the U.S. military carried out an air strike on pro-Assad militia last month.